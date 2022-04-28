ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $57.57, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had lost 22.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 10.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $12.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 146.59%.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $36.80 per share and revenue of $12.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.69% and +17.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.61, so we one might conclude that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

