ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $67.21, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 12.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 9, 2022. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $13.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 291.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.44 billion, up 152.96% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 42.02% higher within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.36.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

