ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $71.29, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 20.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 4.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $13.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 291.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.44 billion, up 152.96% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 57.21% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.26 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.36, so we one might conclude that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.