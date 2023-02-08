ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $21.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 23.27% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $2.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 84.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.04 billion, down 41.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 531.48% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.