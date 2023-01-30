ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $18.72, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 8.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.01, down 85.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.04 billion, down 41.15% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 467.59% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.