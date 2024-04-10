ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the latest trading day at $10.42, indicating a +0.39% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Shares of the container shipping company have depreciated by 10.98% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 7.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 288% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 15.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +106.51% and +16.81%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 84.95% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.14. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.7 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.