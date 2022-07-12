ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $44.40, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 9.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $14.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.17%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41.72 per share and revenue of $13.68 billion, which would represent changes of +6.92% and +27.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.45% higher within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 2.89, so we one might conclude that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

