ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $59.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 4.7% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $12.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 146.59%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $36.80 per share and revenue of $12.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.69% and +17.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.59 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.13.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

