ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $65.67, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 9.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $12.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 146.59%.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $36.80 per share and revenue of $12.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.69% and +17.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.43.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

