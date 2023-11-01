ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) standing at $7.74, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

Shares of the container shipping company have depreciated by 18.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 15, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.56, indicating a 116.15% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.32 billion, indicating a 59.04% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.31 per share and a revenue of $5.21 billion, demonstrating changes of -113.85% and -58.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 12.98% decrease. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

