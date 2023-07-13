ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $12.78, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had lost 5.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 7.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of -$0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 107.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, down 61.62% from the year-ago period.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.75 per share and revenue of $5.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -107.17% and -56.2%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.18% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

