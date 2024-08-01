ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) standing at $19.32, reflecting a -1.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.3%.

The container shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.37% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 19, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.19, signifying a 186.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.59 billion, indicating a 21.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.26 per share and a revenue of $6.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +223.47% and +21.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 82.63% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.23.

One should further note that ZIM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Transportation - Shipping stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

