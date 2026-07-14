ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $24.40, moving +2.52% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

The container shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.49% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of -$0.1 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 152.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.63 billion, down 0.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $7.05 billion, which would represent changes of +2.27% and +2.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 143.51% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.62 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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