ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $15.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.21% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 19.89% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 20, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.67, marking a 82.12% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion, down 30.11% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.78 per share and a revenue of $7.15 billion, representing changes of -78.79% and -15.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.38% decrease. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.12.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

