ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $17.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 0.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 22, 2023. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.56 billion, down 58.02% from the prior-year quarter.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -103.75% and -50.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 109.22% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

