ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 7.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.01, down 85.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.04 billion, down 41.15% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 467.59% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

