ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $51.31, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 18.87% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 9.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 17, 2022. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $12.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 64.77%.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $41.47 per share and revenue of $13.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.28% and +27.52%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.5, which means ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.