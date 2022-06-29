ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $47.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 25.65% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $13.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.69%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $39.91 per share and revenue of $13.09 billion, which would represent changes of +2.28% and +21.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.21% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.4, so we one might conclude that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.