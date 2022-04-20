ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $59.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 22.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $12.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 146.59%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $36.80 per share and revenue of $12.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.69% and +17.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.3.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

