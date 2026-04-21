ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ended the recent trading session at $26.24, demonstrating a -1.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the container shipping company have appreciated by 2.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 9.83%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.22, indicating a 108.98% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, down 20.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$7.24 per share and a revenue of $5.87 billion, demonstrating changes of -335.06% and -14.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.41% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.