ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) was down 2.69% at $15.94. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.

The container shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 1.11% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 0.59% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.21, reflecting a 60.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.69 billion, indicating a 12.42% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -87.37% and -20.37%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.35% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.76.

Also, we should mention that ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.68.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

