ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Declares $6.40 Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services said on March 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $6.40 per share ($25.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.95 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 122.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 60.72%, the lowest has been 13.92%, and the highest has been 187.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 34.41 (n=98).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.26% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is $28.63. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.26% from its latest reported closing price of $20.86.

The projected annual revenue for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is $6,820MM, a decrease of 45.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIM is 0.10%, a decrease of 49.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.72% to 39,620K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIM is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,207K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,882K shares, representing a decrease of 21.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 42.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,751K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 35.40% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 2,565K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 22.26% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,981K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,944K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 35.39% over the last quarter.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israelin 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times,

