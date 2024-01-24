ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $14.06, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 34.54% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.33, indicating a 138.66% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.23 billion, indicating a 44.03% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 55.9% higher within the past month. Right now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

