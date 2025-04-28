ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the latest trading day at $14.47, indicating a +0.91% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 7.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 8.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.66, reflecting a 121.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion, up 10.99% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.85 per share and a revenue of $6.53 billion, indicating changes of -95.23% and -22.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 24.85% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.64, which means ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Shipping industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, finds itself in the bottom 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

