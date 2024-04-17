ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ended the recent trading session at $10.22, demonstrating a +1.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

The the stock of container shipping company has risen by 8.86% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 288% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.59 billion, indicating a 15.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +106.51% and +16.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 76.93% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.49.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

