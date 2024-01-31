ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $15, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

The container shipping company's stock has climbed by 32.53% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.33, marking a 138.66% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.23 billion, indicating a 44.03% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 148.68% upward. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.8, so one might conclude that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.