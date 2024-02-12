ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $12.11, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

The container shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of -$1.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 138.66%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.23 billion, showing a 44.03% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 210.38% higher. As of now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.19.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

