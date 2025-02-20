ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) reached $20.82, with a +1.61% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.

The container shipping company's stock has climbed by 24.03% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 12, 2025. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $3.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 382.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.09 billion, indicating a 73.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.5.

Meanwhile, ZIM's PEG ratio is currently 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

