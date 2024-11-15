ZIM Integrated Shipping Services put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in ZIM Integrated (ZIM) Shipping Services with 3,962 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Dec-24 20 puts and Dec-24 15 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.57, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 20th.
