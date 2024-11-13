ZIM Integrated Shipping Services put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in ZIM Integrated (ZIM) Shipping Services with 6,142 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Dec-24 20 puts and Nov-24 25 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 5,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.66, while ATM IV is up over 6 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 20th.
