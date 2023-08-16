News & Insights

Markets
ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Posts Loss In Q2, Stock Down In Pre-market

August 16, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), a container liner shipping company, Wednesday reported net loss of $215.1 million or $1.79 per share for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $1.333 billion or $11.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by decline in revenue primarily due to decrease in freight rates.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for the quarter was $275 million compared with $2.101 billion in the previous year. Revenue for the quarter declined 62% year on year to $1.310 billion from $3.43 billion. The consensus estimate was for $1.35 billion.

ZIM carried 860 thousand TEUs in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 856 thousand TEUs last year. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,193 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3,596 a year ago.

Looking forward, the company sees adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be in the range of $1.2 billion - $1.6 billion.

ZIM shares are down more than 5% in pre-market trading. It closed at $13.44, down 3.45% on Tuesday. The stock has been trading in the range of $11.78 - $51.93 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZIM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.