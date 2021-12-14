ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.47, the dividend yield is 5.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZIM was $49.47, representing a -20.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.20 and a 336.24% increase over the 52 week low of $11.34.

ZIM is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). ZIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $28.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ZIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 661.29%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

