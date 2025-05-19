ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZIM

In trading on Monday, shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (Symbol: ZIM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.29, changing hands as high as $20.75 per share. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares are currently trading up about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZIM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.035 per share, with $30.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.13.

