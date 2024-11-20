ZIM Integrated Shipping Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( (ZIM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. presented to its investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., a leading global container liner shipping company, provides innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, leveraging digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values, with a focus on select markets where it holds competitive advantages.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, ZIM announced significant financial gains, reporting revenues of $2.77 billion and a net income of $1.13 billion. The company also declared an increased dividend of approximately $440 million, with a per-share distribution of $3.65.

Key financial highlights include a 117% year-over-year increase in total revenues, driven by a 12% growth in carried volume and a 118% rise in the average freight rate per TEU. ZIM’s adjusted EBITDA and EBIT showed robust growth, with margins of 55% and 45% respectively, reflecting strong operational performance and strategic investments in fleet capacity and cost management.

Looking ahead, ZIM has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, anticipating adjusted EBITDA between $3.3 billion and $3.6 billion, and adjusted EBIT between $2.15 billion and $2.45 billion. The company remains optimistic about its ability to leverage commercial agility and market opportunities for profitable growth in 2025, supported by a modern fleet and declining unit costs.

