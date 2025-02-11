ZIM Integrated Shipping Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ZIM Integrated Shipping. Our analysis of options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) revealed 36 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $3,371,850, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,872,847.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.16 to $29.16 for ZIM Integrated Shipping during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 4182.83 with a total volume of 45,528.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.16 to $29.16 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $11.4 $11.15 $11.3 $29.16 $1.9M 10.7K 1.7K ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.45 $6.9 $7.45 $24.00 $474.6K 136 641 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.9 $2.89 $2.9 $18.16 $290.0K 5.4K 5.1K ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.1 $2.96 $3.1 $18.16 $279.9K 5.4K 1.0K ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.0 $2.86 $3.0 $18.16 $259.4K 5.4K 2.9K

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

In light of the recent options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of ZIM Integrated Shipping Trading volume stands at 5,631,498, with ZIM's price up by 9.29%, positioned at $21.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.