ZIM Integrated Shipping Gains On Q3 Revenue Growth

November 16, 2022 — 09:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning after the company announced an increase in third-quarter earnings.

The container shipping and related services provider recorded quarterly revenue $3.23 billion, up 3 percent from $31.4 billion a year ago.

The company declared a cash dividend of $2.95 per share, to be paid on December 7 to shareholders on record November 29, 2022.

Currently, shares are at $27.22, up 4 percent from the previous close of $26.37 on a volume of 3,642,055.

