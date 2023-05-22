News & Insights

Markets
ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Falls After Reporting Loss In Q1

May 22, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares are declining more than 15 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported first-quarter net loss of $58 million or $0.50 per share compared to profit of $1.71 billion or $14.19 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.37 billion from $3.72 billion in the prior year. Wall Street analysts were looking for $1.57 billion.

The global container liner shipping company reaffirmed its full-year 2023 guidance.

Currently, shares are at $14.71, down 15.99 percent from the previous close of $17.51 on a volume of 6,363,822.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZIM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.