ZIM Integrated Shipping Down 11%

(RTTNews) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) shares are falling more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade in search of new support. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $60.80, down 11.27 percent from the previous close of $68.52 on average volume of 2,982,286. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $33.71-$91.23 on average volume of 5,943,106.

