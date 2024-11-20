ZIM Integrated raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $3.3B-$3.6B from $2.6B-$3.0B

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated, “Also contributing to our strong Q3 was a decision we made earlier in the year to increase our exposure to spot volumes in the Transpacific trade. A key differentiator for ZIM is our commercial agility and we intend to continue to leverage this strength to capitalize on market opportunities moving forward. Based on results that have exceeded expectations to date and improved outlook for the Q4, we have increased our FY24 guidance and today forecast full year Adjusted EBITDA between $3.3B-$3.6B and Adjusted EBIT between $2.15B-$2.45B.”

