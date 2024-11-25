ZIM Integrated price target raised to $16.50 from $13.90 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Marco Limite raised the firm’s price target on ZIM Integrated (ZIM) to $16.50 from $13.90 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Post the Q3 report, the firm increased fiscal 2024 EBITDA forecasts by 10%. However, it continues to see peak earnings in 2024 and expects an earnings correction in fiscal 2025 amid oversupply and potential destocking.

