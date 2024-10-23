ZIM Integrated price target raised to $13.90 from $12.30 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Marco Limite raised the firm’s price target on ZIM Integrated (ZIM) to $13.90 from $12.30 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm marked to market Q3 and 2024 forecasts. A guidance upgrade appears to be widely reflected in the share price and Barclays continues to be negative on the sector, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
