ZIM Integrated falls -6.9%

ZIM Integrated (ZIM) is down -6.9%, or -$1.63 to $22.15.
- ZIM Integrated price target raised to $16.50 from $13.90 at Barclays
- ZIM Integrated upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Clarksons
- ZIM Integrated price target raised to $15.90 from $13.70 at BofA
- Nvidia reports Q3 beat, Starbucks explores China partnerships: Morning Buzz
- ZIM Integrated price target raised to $28 from $25 at Jefferies
