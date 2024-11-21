ZIM Integrated falls -11.0%

ZIM Integrated (ZIM) is down -11.0%, or -$2.96 to $24.05.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ZIM:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- ZIM Integrated downgraded to Sell from Hold at Fearnley
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Earnings: Strong Performance Leads to Guidance Increase
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Sees Strong Q3 2024 Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.