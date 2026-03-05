ZIM Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 9, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has remained stable at a loss of $1.01 per share over the past 60 days. In the year-ago quarter, ZIM reported EPS of $4.66. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.41 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 34.9%.

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZIM’s revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, implying a contraction of 18.9% year over year. The consensus mark for 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.65, implying a decline of 85.1% year over year.

In the trailing four quarters, this shipping company’s earnings surpassed estimates in two quarters (missing the mark on the other occasions). The average miss is 15.6%

Q4 Earnings Whispers for ZIM Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for ZIM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ZIM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping ZIM’s Q4 Results

We expect the company’s bottom-line performance is likely to have been hit by escalated voyage operating costs. High labor costs are also likely to have been a spoilsport. Geopolitical risks pose operational challenges and might hurt results.

An update on the tariff concerns is expected on the third-quarter conference call. Potential new port charges on Chinese-made vessels add to the uncertainty, as a high proportion of ZIM's fleet is built in China. An update on ZIM’s recent announcement that it has entered into a merger agreement. Under which Hapag-Lloyd will acquire ZIM for $35.00 per share in cash. This is also likely to be discussed on the conference call.

A decrease in freight rates and carried volume is expected to have hurt revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. However, continued fleet expansion initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance.

Highlights of ZIM’s Q3 Earnings

ZIM reported disappointing third-quarter 2025 results, with both earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining year over year.

Quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 and declined 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.78 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion and declined 35.7% from the year-ago quarter. The downside was due to the decrease in freight rates and carried volume.

ZIM’s Underperforms on the Price Front

Over the past year, shares of ZIM have gained in excess of 45%. Still, it has underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. ZIM has performed worse than fellow industry player Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Euroseas ESEA in the same timeframe. Shares of Seanergy Maritime and Euroseas have gained in triple digits in a year.

1-Year Price Comparison

