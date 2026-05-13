ZIM Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 20, before the market opens.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has narrowed to a loss of 22 cents per share over the past 60 days. In the year-ago quarter, ZIM reported EPS of $2.45. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 20.6%.

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For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZIM’s revenues is pegged at $5.87 billion, implying a contraction of 14.9% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 loss per share is pegged at $7.24, compared with earnings of $3.08 in 2025.

In the trailing four quarters, this shipping company’s earnings surpassed estimates in two quarters (missing the mark on the other occasions). The average miss is 13.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price and EPS Surprise

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services price-eps-surprise | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for ZIM Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for ZIM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ZIM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping ZIM’s Q1 Results

We expect the company’s bottom-line performance is likely to have been hit by escalated voyage operating costs. Elevated fuel costs due to the unrest in the Middle East are also likely to have hurt the bottom-line performance. High labor costs are likely to have been a spoilsport.

An update on the tariff concerns is also expected on the first-quarter conference call. The latest takeover bid for ZIM, by an Israeli investor group led by businessman Haim Sakal, is likely to be discussed on the conference call. This latest bid, which was submitted recently to acquire full ownership of ZIM for $4.5 billion in cash, challenges an existing merger agreement with German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd and Israel’s FIMI fund.

A decrease in freight rates and carried volume is expected to have hurt revenues in the to-be-reported quarter. However, continued fleet expansion initiatives are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Highlights of ZIM’s Q4 Results

ZIM reported fourth-quarter 2025 loss per share of 58 cents, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01. In the year-ago reported quarter, ZIM recorded earnings per share of $4.66. Revenues of $1.48 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion but declined 31.5% from the year-ago quarter.

ZIM’s Underperforms on the Price Front

Over the past year, shares of ZIM have gained 42%. Still, it has underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. ZIM has performed worse than fellow industry player Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Euroseas ESEA in the same timeframe. Shares of Seanergy Maritime have gained in triple digits (% wise) while those of Euroseas have gained in double digits in a year.

1-Year Price Comparison

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Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.