ZIM Executive Sells $287,000 in Stock as Shares Climb 43% Over 12 Months

Key Points

An EVP of ZIM reported selling 11,000 shares for a transaction value of about $287,000 at around $26.11 per share on June 12, 2026.

This sale represented 10.82% of Dotan Saar’s direct ordinary share holdings, reducing his position from 101,667 to 90,667 shares.

The transaction involved only directly owned shares, with no indirect or derivative securities affected; no gifts or withholdings were reported.

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Dotan Saar, Executive Vice President Countries & Business Development at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM), reported the direct sale of 11,000 common shares for a total of approximately $287,000 on June 12, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,000 Transaction value $287,200 Post-transaction ordinary shares (direct) 90,667 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.38 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.11); post-transaction value based on June 12, 2026 market close ($26.11).

Key questions

What proportion of Dotan Saar’s holdings did this transaction impact?

This sale accounted for 10.82% of his direct ordinary share position, reflecting a measured reduction in exposure as part of a sequence of recent dispositions.

This sale accounted for 10.82% of his direct ordinary share position, reflecting a measured reduction in exposure as part of a sequence of recent dispositions. Does the transaction affect indirect or derivative holdings?

No indirect or derivative securities were involved; the activity pertained solely to directly held common shares, with no change in other classes or options.

No indirect or derivative securities were involved; the activity pertained solely to directly held common shares, with no change in other classes or options. How does this sale compare to Saar’s recent selling cadence?

Since March, Saar has made four sell transactions totaling 61,000 shares, with this most recent sale at the lower end of his recent trade size range as available holdings have diminished.

Since March, Saar has made four sell transactions totaling 61,000 shares, with this most recent sale at the lower end of his recent trade size range as available holdings have diminished. What ongoing equity exposure does Saar maintain in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd?

Post-transaction, Saar directly owns 90,667 ordinary shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.29 billion Net income (TTM) $97.90 million 1-year price change 43.12%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 12, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

ZIM offers international and domestic container shipping services, including port-to-port and door-to-door logistics, with a premium refrigerated cargo tracking solution (ZIMonitor).

The firm operates a global shipping network using a fleet of chartered and owned vessels, generating revenue primarily from freight transportation and value-added logistics services.

It serves a diverse client base of end-users, freight consolidators, and forwarders across multiple geographies.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is a major player in the marine shipping industry, leveraging a fleet of vessels and an extensive route network to deliver comprehensive logistics solutions. The company’s strategy focuses on operational flexibility through vessel chartering and premium service offerings, such as advanced cargo tracking. This approach enables ZIM to address a broad spectrum of customer needs while maintaining a competitive edge in global container shipping markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Saar has been gradually reducing his position this month, and this latest transaction represents a relatively modest trim of a stake that still includes more than 90,000 shares. For investors, the more important question is whether ZIM can stabilize earnings in a shipping market that remains far less favorable than it was a year ago.



That backdrop has been challenging. First-quarter revenue fell 30% year over year to $1.4 billion as average freight rates dropped 26% and carried volume declined 8%. The company reported a net loss of $86 million, compared with net income of $296 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA fell 60% to $313 million.



Still, management struck a cautiously optimistic tone. CEO Eli Glickman said recent trends on the Transpacific route have improved, with freight rates strengthening alongside demand. He also highlighted ZIM's LNG-powered fleet and long-term fuel supply agreements as advantages in a period of volatile energy costs.



Long-term investors should keep their attention on industry fundamentals and the pending acquisition by Hapag-Lloyd at $35 per share, announced earlier this year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Zim Integrated Shipping Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.