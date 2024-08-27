ZIM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/29/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/24, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (Symbol: ZIM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.93, payable on 9/5/24. As a percentage of ZIM's recent stock price of $19.85, this dividend works out to approximately 4.69%, so look for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd to trade 4.69% lower — all else being equal — when ZIM shares open for trading on 8/29/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ZIM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 18.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZIM's low point in its 52 week range is $6.39 per share, with $23.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.95.

In Tuesday trading, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.