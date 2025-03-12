$ZIM Earnings Results: $ZIM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ZIM ($ZIM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $4.66 per share, beating estimates of $3.19 by $1.47. The company also reported revenue of $2,167,600,000, beating estimates of $2,078,937,136 by $88,662,864.
$ZIM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $ZIM stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,254,085 shares (+1748.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,865,204
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,003,447 shares (+280.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,484,007
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,092,027 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,915,819
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,909,480 shares (+50.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,996,535
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,284,105 shares (+4735.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,569,734
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,135,405 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,377,145
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 940,587 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,194,402
