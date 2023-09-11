Zillow’s New Renters Insurance: Shop For An Apartment, Then Buy Your Coverage

Real estate platform Zillow is now offering renters insurance through a new partnership.

Zillow and Homesite Insurance have made coverage available in 49 states and Washington, D.C. It can be purchased via Zillow’s website or app once you sign your lease or after you move into your rental unit.

If you’re searching for a rental property and will need insurance, Zillow says it can offer a fast and easy solution.

Why Is Renters Insurance Important?

Renters insurance covers personal property, personal liability and other items in the event of damage, theft, vandalism or fire.

By law, you aren’t required to have renters insurance when moving into a rental property. However, landlords can require that tenants buy renters insurance, which limits the landlord’s liability in case of disaster.

According to Zillow Research, 56% of landlords require renters to have some form of insurance before renting a property to them. Another Zillow survey found that 50% of renters had rental insurance in early 2023.

Renters insurance can save you from a significant financial burden if something happens to your personal property in your rented space.

Zillow Renters Insurance: The Details

Homesite Insurance is a Boston-based property and casualty insurance company founded in 1997. The company services more than 2.5 million policyholders nationwide.

Zillow and Homesite announced the renters insurance program on September 7. Policies are offered for 12 months, and you can pay monthly or in one lump sum. Plans cover clothing, furniture, electronics and more. Personal injury protection for yourself or someone else in your home is also available.

If your home becomes unlivable, Zillow will cover your temporary living expenses until you find a permanent home.

“Zillow aims to simplify the moving process and make life easier for renters. We understand the importance of crossing off those essential to-do list items,” said Michael Sherman, vice president of Zillow Rentals, in a news release.

Coverage Categories and Limits

Personal possessions. This covers belongings like clothing, TVs or appliances that are stolen or damaged. Zillow offers a $100,000 coverage limit for personal belongings. Personal liability. This offers protection against property damage or personal injury caused by you or a member of your household. Zillow’s personal liability coverage limit is $500,000. Mold liability. You’re covered if someone files a claim against you for mold and bacteria-related property damage or illness. Coverage ranges up to $25,000. Medical payments. This covers medical expenses for guests who are injured on the property. Coverage ranges up to $5,000. Optional coverages. You can add other coverage areas such as animal liability, identity theft protection, refrigerated property coverage and more.



Once you apply and select your plan, coverage begins one month later. Deductibles can range from $250 to $2,500 depending on your payment capabilities. Zillow recommends that you select a deductible that you are comfortable with paying out of pocket.

Bottom Line

Rental insurance can be essential to building a peaceful, worry-free environment in your home. Zillow’s partnership with Homesite offers an all-in-one platform for users to search for a rental space and suitable insurance to protect themselves and their guests in case of emergency.

