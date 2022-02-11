Markets
ZG

Zillow Zooms As Revenue Surges In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) are up more than 11% in the morning trade on Friday after reporting robust sales in the fourth quarter on strong growth in home segment revenue.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 392% year-over-year to $3.882 billion.

The company reported a net loss of 261.21 million in the quarter, compared with net income of $46.04 million last year.

ZG, currently at $53.20, has been trading in the range of $44.08-$212.4 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular