Zillow Zooms As Revenue Surges In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) are up more than 11% in the morning trade on Friday after reporting robust sales in the fourth quarter on strong growth in home segment revenue.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 392% year-over-year to $3.882 billion.

The company reported a net loss of 261.21 million in the quarter, compared with net income of $46.04 million last year.

ZG, currently at $53.20, has been trading in the range of $44.08-$212.4 in the past 52 weeks.

